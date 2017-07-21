Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl last seen in Gahanna

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Police are looking for a missing child who was last seen in Gahanna, Ohio.

An Amber Alert was issued at approximately 2:45 am Friday. Police say the child was taken around 1:53 am.

The alert says 2-year-old Leah Ross was taken by John Ross, who they believe may be under the influence of alcohol. They are believed to be heading to Sunbury.

They may be in a light blue Honda Odyssey minivan with the license plate GXN9107.

Leah is described as white, 2’2″, and 24 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

John Ross is described as white, 5’8″, and 21 years old. He reportedly weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and basketball shorts with white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information please contact the Gahanna Police Department at 614-342-4240.

