Heath Police set up safe meeting place for Internet transactions

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — The Heath Police Department has created a safe place for anyone exchanging items for an Internet purchase.

Police posted two photos on Facebook Friday of the designated meetup spot in their lobby for anyone using Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, for example.

“If you make an Internet purchase and need a safe, secure, and recorded location to meet, please use our lobby. Please be safe.” Police wrote.

Several other police departments in central Ohio have provided similar meetup spots.