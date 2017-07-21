Kyrie Irving asks Cavaliers to trade him

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 140-135 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving has asked the team to trade him, league sources tell ESPN.

The request was made last week to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, the sources said, adding that LeBron James was “blindsided and disappointed” by the news.

Irving has been with the Cavs since 2011. His agent would not confirm or deny the rumor, ESPN reports. 

The Cavs parted ways with general manager David Griffin last month.

