Man arrested after reportedly torturing acquaintance during burglary

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been arrested for allegedly torturing an acquaintance who was involved in a gun theft with him.

A victim said Ladon Zeigler broke into the home he shares with his parents on Stygler Road and assaulted him over the course of 40 minutes. The victim said Zeigler knocked on the door around 7:30am and punched him in the face when he opened the door.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Zeigler and an unidentified white female came into the home. Zeigler allegedly kept punching the victim about the face and head.

The victim told police he had stolen a firearm from Zeigler the day before, and had been caught on camera with Zeigler stealing the gun. Zeigler reportedly “tortured” the other man and filmed most of it on his phone. Police say the video shows a man believed to be Zeigler spitting on the other man and questioning him regarding the gun.

The victim said Zeigler and the female suspect drove him to the Columbus Division of Police station “so he could confess to the theft.” The man confessed to a CPD officer.

During the incident, the suspects reportedly stole an urn containing the victim’s grandfather’s ashes.

Zeigler is being held on a $30,000 bond on the aggravated burglary charge.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s