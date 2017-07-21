Man drops 75 pounds in 6 months to win $1 million bet

LAS VEGAS, NV ( WCMH/AP) — A professional gambler dropped some pounds and gained some wealth after betters wagered $1 million he couldn’t reduce his body fat to less than 10 percent.

Walter Fisher tells the New York Post he began overeating while on a losing streak and gained 40 to 50 pounds in a month. The 6-foot-1 Fisher weighed 245 pounds and was more than $100,000 in debt in December. The Post reports that’s when a group of gambler acquaintances bet $1 million Fisher couldn’t drop his body fat to under 10 percent in six months.

“We started with 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training and an hour of weights, seven days per week,” Fisher told the Post. “Then we went to 45-minutes of cardio and two hours of high-intensity interval training, plus weights. I ate oatmeal and egg whites for breakfast. I soon put in 10 hours a day, with five hours of cardio. I drank amino acids and glutamine to keep my muscles from breaking down.”

The 36-year-old got financial backing from friends. He weighed 175 pounds with 8.8 percent body fat on June 22.

The feat netted him $600,000, and he tells ABC News he’ll make another bet if he gains the weight back.

As for now, he says he’s hoping his story spreads to inspire anyone to live a better lifestyle.

“To have gone from an absolute low to where I am now is an achievement and a transformation,” he told the Post. “A lot of people talk big games — and 99 percent of them would not be able to do what I did, even with the money as an incentive — but I backed it up. I backed it up and it makes me feel like there is absolutely nothing I can’t do.”