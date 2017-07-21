Mice caught on camera inside Texas Chipotle

By Published: Updated:

DALLAS (WFLA) – Forget the guacamole, some Chipotle customer in Texas got rodents with their lunch.

Mice were seen running around inside a Dallas fast-food restaurant and they were caught on camera.

Restaurant workers used a broom to try to catch the mice. Several customers left right away.

“If we had been sitting at the table over next to that, it probably would have fell on top of our food. Because we were literally right there,” Daniela Ornelas said.

Chipotle called the mice invasion an extremely isolated incident.

They say the mice got inside through small cracks in the building.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s