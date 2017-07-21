National Parks raise lifetime senior pass prices 700 percent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Seniors will be paying about $70 more for their lifetime passes to national parks.

According to CNN, last year congress passed legislation raising the price of a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass.

Lifetime senior passes used to cost $10, but starting next month they will be $80.

If you’re on a fixed budget– you can now get an annual senior pass. It will let you visit any park for one year, and it’s $20.

Four of those can then be used for a lifetime pass.

Seniors who already have lifetime passes don’t have to worry; they will still work.