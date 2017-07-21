Ohio sheriff to give Narcan to released inmates

PREBLE CO., OH (WDTN) – A sheriff in Canton is giving at-risk inmates the anti-overdose drug Narcan when they get out of jail. Officials here say it’s not a bad idea.

Amy Raynes of the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board said they have a similar program in place for inmates at the Preble county jail.

Medical staff there give inmates Vivitrol. It’s a shot that prevents opioid relapse.

In addition, the inmates are placed in a drug rehabilitation program.

Over in Stark County, the sheriff’s office plans to distribute about 75 Narcan kits to inmates being discharged from the county jail.

It’s part of a pilot project aimed at tackling the state’s drug epidemic.

Raynes said giving inmates the kits isn’t a bad move, provided the inmates are also placed in treatment programs.

“I think that any kind of treatment as people leave the jail is going to be beneficial to the community, absolutely,” Raynes said.

“We know people are more successful if they are getting treatment directly out of the jail – especially if they have detoxed from their drug of choice.”

She said it’s something Preble County would also consider.

