Ohio woman killed when car sends deer airborne into her windshield

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Negley woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield in Kinsman Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 39-year-old Amy Stoneburner.

At 10:13 p.m. Thursday, a Toyota Camry traveling northbound on State Route 7 hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne. Another vehicle, a Pontiac Vibe, was traveling southbound and was hit by the deer, which went through the windshield, according to Highway Patrol.

Stoneburner, the front seat passenger, was killed at the scene.

The driver, 37-year-old Daniel Stoneburner, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for what Highway Patrol described as minor injuries.

There were also two children inside the Pontiac Vibe — 9-year-old Jessica Stoneburner and 12-year-old Michelle Stoneburner. They had only minor injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

The Toyota Camry was driven by 69-year-old Jerome Hough, of Williamsfield. He and his three passengers were not injured.

Kinsman Fire Department and EMS, along with Johnston EMS were on scene.

