OSHP Troopers seize 110 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seized 110 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Richland County.

According to the OSHP, on July 13, troopers stopped a 2009 Nissan Altima with Ohio registration for a window tint violation along Interstate 71.

Troopers say the driver had a suspended license, and the passenger was unlicensed, so the vehicle was towed.

During an inventory of the towed vehicle, more than 100 pounds of marijuana was located.

The driver, Ltanya C. Guess, 34, of Cincinnati, and passenger, Don Lawrence, 51, of Cleveland, were arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies. Guess was also charged with driving under suspension and a window tint violation.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.