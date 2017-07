NEW YORK (WCMH) — A seaplane has landed in the East River in New York, WNBC reports.

The New York Police Department has rescued several people from the water. No injuries have been reported.

The East River separates The Bronx and Queens, and divides Manhattan from Queens and Brooklyn.

