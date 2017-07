HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Hilliard Police are looking for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

The division said on Twitter Friday that officers are looking for a white male, 5’11” and about 185 pounds with a shaved head, who is wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts.

Police say residents should not open their doors for the man, and to call 911 if he is seen.

Police are searching for the man in the southwest corner of Hilliard in the area of Frank’s Park, up to Heritage Lakes.

PD searching for armed suspect M/W – 5'11" 185 shaved head wearing white t-shirt and tan shorts Do not open your door and call 911 if seen — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) July 21, 2017

If seen, call 911 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/XYUbnJhzTw — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) July 21, 2017