Preview: Week two of America’s Got Talent judge cuts

(WCMH) – DJ Khaled joins America’s Got Talent for week two of judge cuts.

DJ Khaled joins judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum as 20 acts compete for seven available spots in the live quarterfinal round. As guest judge, DJ Khaled has a golden buzzer which allows him to pass one act directly to the next round without any further deliberation.

Among the acts performing Tuesday will be Puddles Pity Party, performing Celine Dion’s power ballad ‘All By Myself.” Check out the clip above.

In the audition rounds, the sad clown stunned the audience with Sia’s “Chandelier.”

During week 1 of judge cuts, the following acts made it to the next round:

  • Sara and Hero, Dog Act
  • The Masqueraders, Soul Trio
  • Eric Jones, Magician
  • Angelica Hale, Singer (Chris Hardwick’s Golden Buzzer)
  • Just Jerk, Hip-Hop Dance Crew
  • The Singing Trump, Donald Trump Impersonator
  • Demian Aditya, Illusionist

