Residents searching for dog after north Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents at a home that caught fire this morning say their dog may have died in the blaze.

At about 9:11am, Friday, firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Findley Avenue on the report of a fire.

According to firefighters, workers for a landscaping company were in the area when they noticed smoke from the home and woke the residents.

“Knocking on door, dogs are barking, and in the back of my mind I knew we’d have to kick them in,” said Brian Archer with Charter Oaks Tree and Landscape service. “Wind was filling the house up with smoke.”

The landscapers were able to help the people out safely, but the residents say their dog is still unaccounted for and may have died in the fire.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.