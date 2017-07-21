Residents searching for dog after north Columbus fire

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents at a home that caught fire this morning say their dog may have died in the blaze.

At about 9:11am, Friday, firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Findley Avenue on the report of a fire.

According to firefighters, workers for a landscaping company were in the area when they noticed smoke from the home and woke the residents.

“Knocking on door, dogs are barking, and in the back of my mind I knew we’d have to kick them in,” said Brian Archer with Charter Oaks Tree and Landscape service. “Wind was filling the house up with smoke.”

The landscapers were able to help the people out safely, but the residents say their dog is still unaccounted for and may have died in the fire.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s