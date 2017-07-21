Scattered storms cause headaches Friday morning in Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – People at the Jazz & Rib Fest kept their umbrellas close on Friday, as storms rolled through the area.

Vendors welcomed their first day of the festival with some strong winds and rain in the morning. Garbage cans went flying and workers tried to keep their tents standing, by holding them up.

Festival go-ers said they weren’t going to let a little weather deter their plans to hear live music and enjoy some great food.

“I take a Friday off every year and do this, enjoy this,” said festival goer Jim Gallup. “Umbrella, usually bring an umbrella and bring some water and bring your chair.”

Storms that rolled through the Columbus metro-area caused a bit of damage in Hilliard, mostly downed tree limbs.

“When I looked out my window and seen my tree down, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s really something,’ and then I looked next door and those boys really got hit hard,” said Hilliard resident Jack Downey.

Cemetery Road between Britton Parkway and Lacon Road had to be shut down because of high water, as crews worked to pump it out.

“Thank God nobody got hurt,” said Downey. “We are thankful that it wasn’t any worse.”