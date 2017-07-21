Second shooting reported in ten hours near E Weber Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a second shooting on E Weber Road Thursday.

Police and medics were called to the 1700 block of E Weber Road just before 9:30 pm.

Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller was entering the residence when he was shot in the leg.

The suspect has been named as a black male in his twenties who goes by “Smoke.”

Miller was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Smoke fled the scene.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

They had been called to the area earlier on a separate shooting near the corned of E Weber Road and Cleveland Avenue.

 

