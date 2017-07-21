Trial begins in shooting death of Columbus 7-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Surveillance video played in court on Friday showed vehicle windows shattering after several shots were fired into it, as children sat inside.

A 7-year-old boy died at that scene after being shot in the head, two of his younger siblings and a teenage boy were also injured during the shooting 16 months ago.

Marctarious Grace, 19, is on trial, charged with the aggravated murder of De’Ontae Fisher and wounding three others on March 4, 2016.

Investigators said the shooting at the Express Market on the 900 block of East 5th Ave. was the result of a gang Dispute.

The surveillance video does not show who fired the shots, only the vehicle as the windows exploded from the impact.

A Columbus police Community Response Team (CRT) officer testified Grace is a member of the Atcheson Crips Gang (ACG).

Police Investigators identified Grace as a suspect in the Express Market shooting, and a Nissan Murano was the suspected getaway car. The car was impounded after being found on Atcheson Street and Grace was arrested shortly after in another vehicle.

Officer Rodger Nolan said he was working as a plain clothes officer when he and his partner spotted several people leaving Grace’s Atcheson Street home. A uniformed officer pulled the vehicle to the curb and Nolan said he yelled gun, when he spotted it beside Grace on the passenger seat.

Nolan said he and another plain clothed officer covered the vehicle while the uniformed officer removed Grace from the red Lincoln. Nolan said the handgun was recovered from the passenger’s seat.

Several Columbus Officers testified throughout the day about their work tracking local gangs and identifying their members.

Several of the officers testified the gang dispute at the market also involved the Milo Boys Gang.

A gang expert and the detective who investigated the shooting are expected to testify next.