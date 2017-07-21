Vigil held for missing women from Ross County

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – The tragic disappearances of six Ross County women sparked a vigil for the missing women at Yoctangee Park. People stood before a crowd of dozens with their own personal stories about a loved one missing.

Authorities found four of the missing women’s bodies but two are nowhere to be found. Charlotte Trego and Wanda Lemons are still missing.

Diana Willett is Lemon’s mother.

“Heartbroken. A piece of me is gone. It’s going to always be gone until I find her,” said Willett.

Willett hasn’t had a moment’s rest since her daughter went missing nearly three years ago. She said it’s hard not to imagine the horrible things that could have happened to her.

Willet’s friend, Christina Reinsmith put the vigil together. She said it’s hard for her seeing all this pain first hand.

“I have a big heart and I care. I see what Diane goes through and the other parents,” said Reinsmith.

Until Lemons comes home, her mother said she’ll hold tight to the charm from her daughter that she has around her neck, that simply spells mom.

“When I look at this message, the mother’s day present she gave me, it just melts my heart. I love her so much,” said Willett.