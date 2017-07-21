Wrong-way driver crashes into Highway Patrol cruiser in Canton

CANTON, OH (WCMH) – Highway Patrol troopers in Canton stopped a car going the wrong way down I-77 yesterday.

According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened around noon Thursday in the southbound lanes I-77 near Portage Road.

A trooper intentionally hit the driver’s vehicle in order to stop it and protect other drivers, according to the patrol.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

According to the patrol, the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was charged with OVI.