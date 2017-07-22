Columbus trampoline athlete aims for world championship

COLUMBUS — What Alex Renkert does every day comes off as more than a little dangerous. Just weeks ago at the USA Gymnastics national championships, Renkert struck himself in the face with his knee and broke his orbital bone. Crash landings happen all the time… they’re just rare for Renkert.

He’s one of the best in the world at what he does.

He competes in the double-mini trampoline event, a form of gymnastics not performed in the Olympic Games but still followed around the world. He recently won the National Championship in that event, earning a bid to the 2017 World Games in Poland this week. He’ll compete in his event Tuesday. Double-mini trampoline competitors sprint down a runway and leap onto the trampoline, flying and flipping into the air. They land on the trampoline and go back into the air for another series of stunts before landing on a mat. It’s highly technical and it can be downright dangerous.

He’s a 24-year-old Indianapolis native who graduated from IUPUI two years ago. He moved to Columbus to work and train at Integrity Athletics in Plain City.