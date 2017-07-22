Columbus trampoline athlete aims for world championship

By Published: Updated:
USA Gymnastics double-mini trampoline champ Alex Renkert
USA Gymnastics double-mini trampoline champ Alex Renkert

COLUMBUS — What Alex Renkert does every day comes off as more than a little dangerous. Just weeks ago at the USA Gymnastics national championships, Renkert struck himself in the face with his knee and broke his orbital bone. Crash landings happen all the time… they’re just rare for Renkert.

He’s one of the best in the world at what he does.

He competes in the double-mini trampoline event, a form of gymnastics not performed in the Olympic Games but still followed around the world. He recently won the National Championship in that event, earning a bid to the 2017 World Games in Poland this week. He’ll compete in his event Tuesday. Double-mini trampoline competitors sprint down a runway and leap onto the trampoline, flying and flipping into the air. They land on the trampoline and go back into the air for another series of stunts before landing on a mat. It’s highly technical and it can be downright dangerous.

He’s a 24-year-old Indianapolis native who graduated from IUPUI two years ago. He moved to Columbus to work and train at Integrity Athletics in Plain City.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s