Lightning strike, fire cause major damage at Columbus church

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A lightning strike caused thousands of dollars in damage to a church on Karl Road Saturday.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said a fire broke out at Epworth United Methodist Church after lightning hit it. Martin said that between the fire and the efforts to extinguish it, about $25,000 worth of damage was done.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.