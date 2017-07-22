More than 6,000 without power in Franklin, Delaware counties

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — More than 6,000 AEP customers are without power in Franklin and Delaware counties Saturday morning.

In Franklin County, there are currently 3,948 AEP Ohio customers without power, while an additional 2,300 customers do not have power in Delaware County.

NBC4 has reached out to AEP Ohio to find out when the utility company expects power to be restored. We will update this story as we learn more.

