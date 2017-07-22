Rain or shine, Jazz & Ribs Fest to continue Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Good food and good music: It sounds like the perfect recipe for a perfect Saturday.

The Jazz & Ribs Festival continues Saturday on the Scioto Mile, but if Friday is anything to go by, the weather could be a bit of an issue today.

As storms rolled through Central Ohio on Friday, the start of the Jazz & Ribs Festival was off to a rocky start.

Garbage cans went flying and workers tried to keep tents standing by holding them up. Some festival goers rode out the storm, not letting a little rain ruin their fun time.

Rain or shine, the festival will open at 11am with live performances ringing in the start of the festival.

If you’re planning on attending the Jazz & Ribs Festival on Saturday, come prepared: Bring an umbrella and a raincoat if you have one.

