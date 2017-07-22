U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Melanie Featherston

Featherston is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Featherston is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Shawn Price

Price is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Price is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Michael Stover

Stover is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Stover is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Jerome Winbush

Winbush is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for having weapons under disability.

Winbush is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 280 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.