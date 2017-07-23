60 stung by jellyfish on Florida beach

In this Dec. 9, 2014, photo, golden jellyfish swim in Jellyfish Lake in Palau. (Kevin Davidson via AP)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (AP) — Dozens of beachgoers have been stung by jellyfish along a central Florida beach.

Volusia County beach safety officers said they treated around 60 people with a vinegar mixture on Saturday.

Hazardous rip current and lightning storms have made for dangerous beach conditions in the area. Officials told the Orlando Sentinel they also rescued 27 people out of the water, including a man from Ohio. Certain parts of the beach have been closed off and on this week, according to the Sentinel.

