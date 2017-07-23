Alcohol, drugs suspected in fatal Athens County crash

ATHENS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Athens County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, and that alcohol and drugs may have contributed.

The Patrol says a 28-year-old man was driving a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 southbound on SR-144. He “failed to negotiate a curve” and slid off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and a small group of trees. He fled and was later found at the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy, “where he declined further treatment and was released.”

His passenger, 54-year-old Michael Taylor of Coolville, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Patrol says neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol and drugs are suspected as contributing to the crash.

