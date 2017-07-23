Beloved cat ‘mayor’ Stubbs dies at 20

TALKEETNA, AK (WCMH) — A well-loved honorary mayor of an Alaskan town has died at the age of 20–but in cat years, he was a lot older.

Stubbs the cat got into politics while he was still a kitten, after he was found outside Nagley’s General Store in 1997. According to a CNN article, residents in Talkeetna were unhappy with their mayoral candidates and decided to write in the cat’s name.

The yellow tabby lived at a local store and restaurant that doubled as the Mayor’s office. He was attacked by a dog in 2013, but otherwise seemed to live an idyllic life.

The Spone family took the business over from its previous owners in 2015, on the condition that Stubbs could live there. He brought quite a few fans to their doorstep at Nagley’s Store and the West Rib Pub and Grill.

The Spone family described how Stubbs spent less time greeting visitors in the store as he aged, and more time resting with his family, including two kittens who the Spones adopted in 2016.

Anyone who wishes to send a card or letter is asked to address it to Mayor Stubbs/Nagley’s Store, PO Box 413, Talkeetna, AK 99676.