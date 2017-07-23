Cleveland high school football player dies after drive-by shooting

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland prep quarterback who helped lead his team to a city football championship last season has died after being wounded in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

WJW-TV reports the mother of 17-year-old Michael Chappman has confirmed her son died Sunday at the Cleveland hospital where he’s been confined since the July 6 shooting at a small Cleveland park.

The teen went to the park with a friend after leaving work that afternoon when he was shot twice from behind. Doctors said he might never walk again.

Chappman would have been a senior this year at John Hay High School. He earned an honorable mention for the Division III Northeast Lakes District team last season.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s