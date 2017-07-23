Firefighters respond to second-alarm fire in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters are on the scene of a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Columbus.

The fire started around 3:56am on the 4500 block of Brooklyn Court.  According to Columbus Fire Battallion Chief Steve Martin, the fire started in a townhome on one end of the building, completely destroying the unit. The fire spread to a townhome next door. The other four units in the building were unaffected.

Martin said that the residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. No pets were in either of the units affected.

Firefighters and investigators are on scene at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

