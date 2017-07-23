Kids can soon cross the galaxy like Luke Skywalker with replica Landspeeder

By Published:

SAN DIEGO (WCMH) — Kids all across the galaxy can now travel like “Star Wars” hero Luke Skywalker with a new replica Landspeeder made by Radio Flyer. 

Its top speed is 5mph, and goes 2mph when backing up, according to Radio Flyer.

The craft fits two people with a weight capacity of 130 pounds, and is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Landspeeder pilots also have an interactive dashboard with lights and sounds from the movies.

The speeder is available for preorder on the Toys ‘R’ Us site for $499. The estimated shipping date is Sept. 5.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s