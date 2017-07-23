Max’s Mission: Meet Coco, an 8-month-old Australian Shepherd mix rescue

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) —Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced viewers to Coco, an eight-month-old Australian Shepherd mix at the Hardin County Dog Shelter.

Coco is a medium-sized dog with lots of puppy energy. She has gotten along well with every dog she has ever met and would love to be pet and play all day! Coco would do best with an active family with older kids. She does need some training, but she is a fast learner and highly motivated. Coco’s caretakers say the best thing about her is her heart.

Hardin County is one of the area shelters taking part in the NBC4 Clear the Shelter event on Aug. 19. The shelter will be waiving their adoption fees and firing up the grill for some delicious food that day. Help them clear the shelter, get a new best friend and have a free lunch all at the same time!

For more information about Coco, call the Hardin County Dog Shelter at 419-674-2209 or message Hattie on her Facebook page.