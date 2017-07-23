NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Vinton County

VINTON CO., OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down five miles northwest of McArthur in Vinton County.

The tornado touched down around at 6:48pm Saturday.

The NWS storm survey estimates that the maximum wind speed was 105 mph, and the path width was 230 yards, along an 0.8-mile track.

Hundreds of trees were snapped or blown down and much of the roof of a metal barn was torn off and tossed 50 feet.

This is the storm we focused in on during weather Saturday night at 6pm and 7pm as it moved southeast across eastern Vinton County. It was upgraded to a Tornado Warning from a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber showed a viewer video of the funnel cloud above SR 68 Saturday night at 11 p.m. that was fairly dramatic.

“Tornados in the hilly areas of southeast Ohio are rare,” Gelber said. “The terrain disrupts converging winds that are needed to form a funnel capable of reaching the ground.”

The NWS took a look at it and then did a follow-up late this afternoon from the Charleston office, confirming that the funnel touched down for three minutes.