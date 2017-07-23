ON CAMERA: Suspect lays out in attempted robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man went horizontal and left empty handed after an attempted convenience store robbery, but investigators are hoping photos can help catch the suspect.

Surveillance footage captured the male suspect entering the United Dairy Farmers store at 1043 W. Broad St. at about 8:45am on June 19. He walked to the front counter and began talking with the clerk. The man then demanded cash from the register.

The clerk used the store’s intercom to call for help as the suspect reached across the counter to grab the clerk’s wrist. The clerk broke free and ran to the back of the store as a customer entered.

The suspect turned to flee the store but turned back to thrust himself onto the counter. He reached beneath the counter and tried to take out the cash drawer. The clerk and the customer both went to stop the attempted robber, startling him as he escaped without anything.

No one was reported injured, but investigators are still looking for the suspect.

The man is described as a white male between 25 and 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches with a medium build. He had short, brown hair with light facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red Ohio State T-shirt.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.