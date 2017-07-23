Police: Robbery suspect shoots, kills himself in Schiller Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed someone and then shot himself in Schiller Park.

Police were called to the Chase Bank on South High Street for the report of a robbery on an individual.

The suspect was seen fleeing from the area. Officers spotted him in the middle of Schiller Park.

Before officers could approach him, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until police notify next of kin.