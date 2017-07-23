Water main break causes cancellation of one ‘Meals on Wheels’ program

DELAWARE OH (WCMH) — A water main repair near SourcePoint over the weekend caused its Meals on Wheels program in Delaware County to not deliver meals Monday.

Now all the water in the building is under a boil advisory until Monday night.

In addition to meal delivery, all Dining Centers for seniors operated by SourcePoint will be closed Monday, including Ashley Villa Apartments at 240 Main Street in Ashley, Rainbow Place Apartments at 150 North Walnut Street in Sunbury, and in Delaware: SourcePoint’s Café 55 at 800 Cheshire Road; Second Ward Community Center at 50 Ross St.; Georgetown Village Square at 100 Georgetown Drive, and St. Michael’s Community at 35 Lexington Blvd. The pool at SourcePoint also will be closed.

“If you can’t wash your hands you can’t handle food,” said Fara Waugh the Director of Client Services at SourcePoint. “So for the safety of our clients we knew that we were going to need to cancel our home delivered meals program.”

That also means all dining center operated by SourcePoint will be closed Monday as well.

As for the seniors, who use the services, SourcePoint says there’s a built in plan.

“Our clients should still have shelf-stable meals,” said Waugh.

She goes on to say if a client still needs food, they should contact SourcePoint at (740) 363-6677.

The shelf stables meals are extra meal SourcePoint provides clients during the winter months. Since this winter was mild some residents like Ann Nervers can eat tomorrow.

“Oh I got food,” said Nervers.

She uses the dining center at Georgetown Villiage in Delaware, and said she is glad they are taking the precautions to keep them safe.

“They’re really considerate, even the delivery people are very considerate,” said Nevers

Services are expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday. SourcePoint’s will provide updated information on their website.