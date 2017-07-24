4th Wettest July on record in Central Ohio

Columbus (WCMH) – It has been a pretty crazy month for rain all over Central Ohio. Right now we are currently sitting at the 4th wettest July on record in Columbus!

July is typically our wettest month in Columbus, where we normally get 4.79″ of rainfall for the entire month. So our 8.16″ currently sits as the 18th rainiest month on record in Columbus (since July of 1878). Another way to look at it, July 2017 ranks 18th out of 1669 months of record in Columbus (top 1%).

Here is a list of the rainiest months on record in Columbus:

Jul 1992 12.36″ Aug 2003 11.46″ Jan 1937 10.71″ Nov 1985 10.67″ Jun 2008 10.39″ Jun 1958 9.75″ May 1882 9.59″ Mar 1964 9.59″ Jul 1896 9.47″ Jul 1958 9.46″ May 1968 9.11″ Jan 2005 8.95″ Jun 1973 8.77″ Oct 1881 8.64″ Aug 1979 8.63″ Jun 1902 8.52″ Jan 1950 8.29″ Jul 2017 8.16″ (and counting)

Notice in that list, we never had more rain/precip. than July 2017 in February, April, September, & December.

Below the chart shows normal precipitation vs. what we have collected so far in 2017:



So far, 6 of the 7 months this year, have been above normal for rainfall this year.

We are not the only ones that are getting hit with heavy rain across the Midwest!

Below is a map generated from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center (tons of great info on their website if you are into that stuff)

This map shows observed rainfall for the month of July, ending yesterday morning. (not including yesterday’s rainfall).

The entire state is running above normal for rainfall for the past 30 days, and past 365 days



Incredibly enough, a lot of Central Ohio has received double or more of our normal rainfall for the past 30 days.

For the past 365 days, the totals get a bit closer to normal (100%).

The good news, less rain is in the forecast for the next week, and maybe beyond.

July has been pretty wet so far, but the forecast looks drier ending the month and starting August. Below is the 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

July 2017 has had 10 days already with measurable rainfall, 3 of more than 1″:

3.11″ 13th 1.71″ 10th 1.04″ 23rd 0.61″ 7th 0.56″ 21st 0.43″ 6th 0.41″ 22nd 0.21″ 11th 0.07″ 1st 0.01″ 14th Trace 16th (not exactly measurable)

If you ever have questions about rainfall, climate, or any other weather questions, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave