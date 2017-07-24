Active shooter situation reported in Newark

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police and fire personnel are responding to an active shooter situation in Newark

According to Newark dispatchers, emergency crews have been called to a shooting near 21st Street and Log Pond Drive.

Dispatchers reported police are treating the scene as an active shooter situation.

No word on injuries at this time.

