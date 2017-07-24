Celebrate National Tequila Day with this classic margarita recipe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — July 24th is is National Tequila Day!

According to the beverage industry, Americans drink about 13 million gallons of tequila every year. That’s actually more than is consumed in Mexico.

Tequila has also been proven to have health benefits, with one study showing it can actually help strengthen your bones.

One of the most popular drinks made with tequila is the margarita. So to help you celebrate, NBC’s Today is sharing this recipe from the book Latin Twist, by Vianney Rodriguez and Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack.

Classic Margarita

Ingredients:

Coarse salt

1½ ounces tequila (reposado or añejo)

1 ounce Triple Sec or Cointreau

½ ounce fresh lime juice

1 very thin lime slice, for garnish

Preparation:

Moisten rim of a Margarita glass with a lime and coat with salt. Fill the glass with ice. Pour the tequila, Triple Sec, and lime juice into a cocktail shaker and fill the shaker halfway with ice. Shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker turns frosty. Strain the Margarita into the prepared glass and garnish with a lime slice.