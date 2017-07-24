Columbus woman, 18, killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A Columbus woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two car crash in Madison County.

It happened around 4:11pm Monday on Plain City-Georgesville Road at Lucas Road in Canaan Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Sarah Munford of Hilliard was traveling east on Lucas Road with her 2005 Honda Accord and ran a stop sign. Her car was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 38-year-old Nathan Kocher of Galloway.

Munford was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital with serious injuries.

Munford’s passenger, 18-year-old Alexa Howard, of Columbus was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Kocher was not injured in the crash.