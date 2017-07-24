Court hearing could decide fate of dog pardoned by governor

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo provided by the Waterville Humane Society shows an Alaskan husky named Dakota in Waterville, Maine. Republican Gov. Paul LePage's pardon made a celebrity out of the Alaskan husky named Dakota that was ordered to be put down after attacking two dogs, killing one. The hearing is set for Monday, July 24. (Karen Vance/Waterville Humane Society via AP, File)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A court hearing could determine the fate of a dog that was due to be euthanized before Maine’s governor tried to grant clemency to the pooch.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s pardon made a celebrity out of the Alaskan husky named Dakota that was ordered to be put down after attacking two dogs, killing one. The hearing is set for Monday.

It’s debatable whether the governor has the authority to pardon the dog. But it could become moot depending on the outcome of the hearing that could permanently lift the order to euthanize the dog.

A previous effort to save Dakota by moving her to a New Hampshire shelter failed after a woman who wanted to adopt the dog objected.

