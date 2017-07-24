Cute! Nora the polar bear has fun with a giant ball

Courtesy: Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, OR (WCMH) — Nora the polar bear is having a lot of fun at her current home in Oregon.

Video shows the 1-year-old battling with a giant boomer ball at the Oregon Zoo.

Nora was born on November 6, 2015 at the Columbus Zoo. Her mother initially provided maternal care, but after about a week, she left the cub unattended in the den for prolonged periods of time.

At that point, the Columbus Zoo care team made the difficult decision to hand-rear the cub and began providing round-the-clock care.

Nora was moved to the Oregon Zoo last fall. She’s set to be transferred to Utah’s Hogle Zoo to join another bear, Hope, who is about the same age.

