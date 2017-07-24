Evie Clair delivers another heart-wrenching performance on America’s Got Talent

(WCMH) – A 13-year-old girl from Arizona returns to America’s Got Talent with another heart-wrenching performance.

A preview clip released Monday by the show features Evie Clair performing Macy Gray’s “I Try.”

During the audition round, Evie told the judges she was dedicating her performance to her dad, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

“They gave five percent chance to live and he still continuing working and supporting our family,” Evie said. “Tonight, I’m here to sing for him.”

For her audition, Evie sang “Arms” by Christina Perri.

“When my dad is having rough days, then I go to his room and sing him this song to help him feel better and just to give him comfort and strength to continue fighting,” Evie said.

Following her audition performance, Christina Perri tweeted Evie, saying, “ thanks so much for choosing my song for this special moment in ur life! ur incredible! im sending so much love to u & dad.”

“It’s just been really crazy to think that so many people know about our situation now,” Evie told the Deseret News. “They’ve been sending so much love and been praying for us.”

