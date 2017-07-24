Fires damage two homes in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fires damaged two homes on the east side of Columbus Monday night.

It happened on the 1400 block of Picard Road.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the fire started in one home before spreading to the second.

Photos taken by @TommyObrien67 on Twitter show large flames shooting from the roof of one of the homes.

No injuries were reported.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.