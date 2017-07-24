Neighbors worried about excessive speeding on Cooke Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cooke road continues to be a quick east-west connection on the north side of Columbus, with many motorists using it to get from I-71 to State Route 315, or an easy connection between Henderson road and Indianola.

The problem for people who live on Cooke Road is the constant speeding. Cooke road has natural dips in the roadway, which tempts some drivers to ‘enjoy’ getting airborne.

“Fifty miles an hour! With kids? With kids, Mike, I’m telling you, it’s out of control,” says, P.J.Williams, one of the concerned residents on Cooke road.

A few years ago, a speed limit monitor was placed on Cooke Road but it hasn’t slowed down the speeders.

Out of frustration, Williams contacted, ‘Better Call Jackson,’ to see if we could help. The idea of adding speed bumps and stop signs has been rejected because of the volume of traffic. We found a possible solution for the people who live on Cooke road and other parts of the city that wants drivers to slow down.

We were able to contact the community liaison police officer for that zone. Officer Ted Stacy says he tries to patrol that street at least twice a month and writes a lot of tickets.

So far this year he’s written more than 40 tickets along Cooke Road.

His suggestion is for P.J. and other neighbors to keep contacting the 311 line. That way, it’s recorded as an ongoing problem and will have more eyes from the police department on it.

That way, it’s possible for the department to get another officer out there to write tickets.