New Bruce Willis movie to begin filming in Cincinnati this August

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — A new Bruce Willis movie will begin filming in Cincinnati this summer.

The film “Reprisal” will being filming Aug. 7, starring Willis and directed by Brian A. Miller, whose work includes the movies “Vice,” “The Price” and “Officer Down.”

After his bank is violently and elaborately robbed, the assistant manager (Willis) struggles to overcome his PTSD and continue taking care of his young diabetic daughter. With the police investigation going nowhere, he mounts his own investigation and tracks down the sociopathic criminal.

Joining Willis in the cast is social media influencer Olivia Culpo as Christina.

Willis most recently was in Cincinnati shooting the 2016 release, “Marauders.”

Known for playing wisecracking or hard-edged characters, Willis has appeared in films that have grossed in excess of $2.5 billion, placing him in the Top 10 stars in terms of box office receipts.

“Reprisal” is produced by Stephen J. Eads, Randall Emmett, George Furla and Mark Stewart.