Puppy left in Las Vegas airport bathroom with heartbreaking note

By Published:
Photo Credit: Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue

LAS VEGAS, NV (NBC News) — A miniature Chihuahua was left inside a Las Vegas airport bathroom along with a heartbreaking letter from the puppy’s owner.

In the handwritten note, Chewy’s owner reveals she’s a victim of domestic violence and was escaping her “abusive boyfriend,” but couldn’t afford the airfare for her 3-month-old dog.

“She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet,” the note, which was posted on the Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue (CMRD) Facebook page, said. “I love Chewy sooo much – please love and take care of him.”

Since sharing Chewy’s story on Facebook, CMDR says there has been “tremendous interest” in the pooch. The Las Vegas-based rescue center said it reviewing all of the interest forms before it selects a new home for Chewy.

“However, there is but 1 Chewy and he can go but to 1 home. Please consider the hundreds if not thousands of “Chewys” loaded with love that are desperately seeking homes in shelters which are at max capacity, rescues are full! Please consider adopting another wonderful companion in his honor!” the shelter added.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s