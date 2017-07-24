Reynoldsburg boy known as ‘SuperBraxton’ passes away after battle with cancer

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) – An eight-year-old boy from Reynoldsburg who became known as “Super Braxton” during his battle with cancer has passed away.

Braxton Long was diagnosed with glioblastoma in Oct. 2014, and his mom Brittany says the family came up with the idea of calling him “SuperBraxton.”

In December, an MRI revealed the disease had spread. On January 4, Braxton was placed in hospice care.

Braxton passed away early Monday morning.

“I am broken hearted that Braxton passed away this morning but so relieved that he is experiencing nothing but pure joy with Jesus completely cancer free!” Braxton’s mom, Brittany Long said in a Facebook post.

In December, Braxton was sworn in as an honorary Pataskala police officer, making his dream of becoming an officer come true.

But even with all the attention focused on Braxton, he was still thinking of his fellow patients, asking for and receiving help collecting hundreds of Legos to bring smiles to their faces too.