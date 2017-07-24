Reynoldsburg boy known as ‘SuperBraxton’ passes away after battle with cancer

By Published:

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) – An eight-year-old boy from Reynoldsburg who became known as “Super Braxton” during his battle with cancer has passed away.

Braxton Long was diagnosed with glioblastoma in Oct. 2014, and his mom Brittany says the family came up with the idea of calling him “SuperBraxton.”

In December, an MRI revealed the disease had spread. On January 4, Braxton was placed in hospice care.

Braxton passed away early Monday morning.

“I am broken hearted that Braxton passed away this morning but so relieved that he is experiencing nothing but pure joy with Jesus completely cancer free!” Braxton’s mom, Brittany Long said in a Facebook post.

In December, Braxton was sworn in as an honorary Pataskala police officer, making his dream of becoming an officer come true.

But even with all the attention focused on Braxton, he was still thinking of his fellow patients, asking for and receiving help collecting hundreds of Legos to bring smiles to their faces too.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s