Teen driver livestreamed crash that killed her little sister, police say

(INSIDE EDITION) — A teen driver is facing charges in California stemming from the death of her sister after cops say she livestreamed a fatal crash while under the influence.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was booked into the Merced County Jail Friday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter following the crash that left her 14-year-old sister dead.

Sanchez was allegedly drunk and livestreaming on Instagram when her Buick veered off the road and flipped into a field after crashing through a barbed wire fence, cops say.

Sanchez’s sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and killed. Police say a second 14-year-old girl sustained “major injuries” and that neither girl had been wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Sanchez was recording herself prior to the crash as she sang along to music. Screams and a crash are suddenly heard before Sanchez shouts out her sister’s name.

Sanchez then positions the camera so she can speak into it with her sister’s apparently lifeless body also in the frame.

“I f****** love my sister to death. I don’t give a f***. We about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did,” Sanchez says in the video. “Jacqueline, please wake up. This is the last thing I wanted to happen..I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down….rest in peace sweetie.”

Mary Hernandez, a friend of Sanchez’s friend, recorded the disturbing video from Instagram before it expired after 24 hours, according to reports.

By Sunday, Hernandez’s Facebook post with the video was taken down.

Family members told reporters that Jacqueline was supposed to celebrate her quinceanera Sunday.

Sanchez is being held on a DUI charge and a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter. Her bond has been set at $300,000.