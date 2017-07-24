DALLAS, TX (NBC News) — A Texas family’s beloved dog, who went missing after a car accident that seriously injured her owners, was found alive five days after the crash, according to a local animal rescue.

Erica Cruz and Trenton Ray were driving on President George Bush Turnpike early Tuesday with their dog, a white lab/retriever mix named Daisy Mae, in the back seat.

When they exited the turnpike, the couple approached traffic on the ramp to Highway 75. As their car slowed down, they were rear-ended by a semi-truck.

Cruz and Ray were taken to the hospital. The back of their car was crushed by the 18-wheeler, but, according to Cruz, police said their was no sign of a deceased dog in the car.

In a Facebook post a few days after the crash, Cruz wrote that Texas State Troopers walked up and down the highway after the crash searching for her beloved dog, but found no signs of Daisy Mae.

Mutts & Mayhem Animal Rescue then stepped in and launched a volunteer effort to find Daisy Mae.

Five days later, on July 16, search and rescue teams found Daisy Mae in an embankment not far from the crash scene. They say she has several fractured bones and her left leg was swollen twice the normal size.

Daisy Mae is currently at an emergency animal hospital and is expected to be make a full recovery, according to Mutts & Mayhem. Cruz and Ray are home recovering from their injuries, Cruz wrote on Facebook.

