‘This is Us’ returns for season 2 on September 26

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA (NBC) — To the delight of a massive and passionate fan base, NBC has ordered two minimum 18-episode seasons of its Tuesday night drama sensation “This Is Us.” The Pearson family will be spending a few more birthdays with NBC.

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “‘This Is Us’ is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we’re proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated.”

Critics have raved about “This Is Us,” with Entertainment Weekly saying the show is “a bear hug for a culture desperate for a little bit of that human touch” and that the series is “an epic family love story that you can’t help but root for.” The New York Times called it “heartwarming” and TV Guide said, “‘This Is Us’ is the most creative and well-made new show of the fall.”

“This Is Us” is a refreshingly honest and provocative series that follows a unique ensemble whose paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways. We find several of them share the same birthday, and so much more than anyone would expect. “This Is Us” is a smart, modern series that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know.

The cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Ron Cephas Jones.

Dan Fogelman serves as writer and executive producer with Don Todd. Jess Rosenthal, Charlie Gogolak and directors Ken Olin, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

“This Is Us” returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, September 26 at 9pm on NBC4.